Thursday Sep 29 2022
Spice Girl Mel C happy to be 'distraction' for Prince Harry after Diana's passing

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Spice Girls singer, Mel C, is recalling the time she comforted Prince Harry.

Speaking with Access, the singer touched upon her meeting with King Charles and 13-year-old Prince Harry in 1997.

Mel C shared she was aware Harry was going through a tough time, especially because his mother, Princess Diana, had only recently passed. 

"It was a really sensitive time. Harry was very young and both the Princes losing their mother at that time..it was tough to approach everything," she began.

She added: "We felt about being there, just being a distraction and being fun. He was accompanying with his dad. 

"It is changing times for the monarchy and we lost our Queen recently and our new King is very aware that times are changing," concluded Mel C.

