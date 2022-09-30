 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenners photo

Kanye West explained why he used Kris Jenner's photo as his display picture for Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the rapper said, "I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect. Lets change the narrative."

Kanye West is struggling to get over Kim Kardashian. The US rapper put Kris Jenner's picture as his display picture on Instagram as part of his efforts to mend ties with the family of his former wife.

Kris is the only member of the clan who is still following Kanye on the photo and video sharing app.

Kim and her sisters unfollowed him after his ex-wife called him out for attacking Pete Davidson on Instagram.

Kim started dating the SNL comedian after her divorce from Kanye. She recently split from Pete, without giving any reasons for her latest break-up.

