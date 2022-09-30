 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

What will feature in King Charles coronation ceremony?

Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.

The new king's coronation is expected to take place next month.

In a report published on Friday, UK's Daily Express said that Up to £3.5billion worth of jewels could feature in King Charles' coronation, including the £2.5billion diamond studded Imperial State Crown.

The report said the Imperial Crown was last seen at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth adorning her coffin alongside the sceptre and orb.

The crown, sceptre and orb are important objects for the coronation, having been seen at the Queen's televised ceremony in 1953.

A number of royal jewels have had their value estimated by UK jewellery retailer Steven Stone.

The St Edward's Crown, the most symbolic crown used to physically crown the monarch, was designed for King Charles II in 1661.

It has been used at all coronations since and is thought to be worth £3.6million.

More From Entertainment:

No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square

No room for Queen Elizabeth's statue at Trafalgar Square
UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III

UK's Royal Mint reveals coin portrait of King Charles III
Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Photo of official registration of Queen Elizabeth's passing released

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Kanye West explains why he posted Kris Jenner's photo

Kate Middleton oozes elegance in navy Alexander McQueen suit at Windsor

Kate Middleton oozes elegance in navy Alexander McQueen suit at Windsor
Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir

Prince Harry editing parts of his long-anticipated memoir
Coolio, Gangsta's Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles

Coolio, Gangsta's Paradise rapper, found dead in Los Angeles
Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Gemma Atkinson's opinions on Netflix's 'Monster: Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI

A Digital Artist brings dead celebrities to 'life' using AI
Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing

Queen Elizabeth's death certificate reveals details of her passing
Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Latest

view all