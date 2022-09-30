Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to move in ‘full steam ahead’ with their plans for Netflix since they have “nothing more to lose.”

Royal author and contributor Omid Scobie issued these insights only recently.

Royal author and contributor Omid Scobie issued these claims to HeirPod.

He began by saying, “They have the power to have big conversations with big leaders in Silicon Valley. They're that big enough of celebrities and are speaking out about this platform.”

“I assume that a lot of Silicon Valley leaders might be pretty interested in speaking to them. We have to remember that Harry and Meghan publicly supported the 'Stop Hate for Profit' movement.”

“They themselves said that they were not afraid to pick up the phone and actually speak with those working at these platforms and social media organisations.”

“They can have conversations, or at least start conversations about these very issues. So I think they're really kind of putting themselves on the line here.”

“They probably feel that they don't really have much to lose. They can go in at this guns blazing. We've seen the efforts that they've made to take on some of the issues that just exist more locally here in the UK when it comes to our tabloid press.”

“They've really become quite unafraid to take on those media titans that many figures, including most of the Royal Family, are usually far too afraid to ever try and challenge.”