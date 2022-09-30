 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?
Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Kate Middleton has impressed royal fans with her impeccable photography skills over the time.

However, the new Princess of Wales has been accused of undermining hopes and dreams of many young aspiring photographers.

The recent claim has been made by royal photographer John Swannell, who has criticized the princess for taking her own pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, 40, has shared her own photographs over the years to mark significant events, including the birthdays of her three children.

Meanwhile, Swannell, 76, has claimed that the Princess is denying other photographers the opportunity to enter the industry.

"All the work I got with the royals really elevated my career; nowadays, someone like me just won't have the chance. Those chances should be given to young English photographers,” MailOnline reported.

"In some ways, though, Kate is probably right to do it herself,” he said, adding that Kate is not a “great photographer, but she just snaps away, and with kids it's easier if you know them."

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales released an exclusive image of her eldest child, Prince George to mark his ninth birthday. The photo was taken during a family trip to the seaside in July.

More From Entertainment:

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort
Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider

Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider
King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events

King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events
Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals
Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert

Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut
Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

Latest

view all