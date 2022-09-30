Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Kate Middleton has impressed royal fans with her impeccable photography skills over the time.

However, the new Princess of Wales has been accused of undermining hopes and dreams of many young aspiring photographers.

The recent claim has been made by royal photographer John Swannell, who has criticized the princess for taking her own pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, 40, has shared her own photographs over the years to mark significant events, including the birthdays of her three children.

Meanwhile, Swannell, 76, has claimed that the Princess is denying other photographers the opportunity to enter the industry.

"All the work I got with the royals really elevated my career; nowadays, someone like me just won't have the chance. Those chances should be given to young English photographers,” MailOnline reported.

"In some ways, though, Kate is probably right to do it herself,” he said, adding that Kate is not a “great photographer, but she just snaps away, and with kids it's easier if you know them."

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales released an exclusive image of her eldest child, Prince George to mark his ninth birthday. The photo was taken during a family trip to the seaside in July.