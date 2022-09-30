 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise lives up to his action star credentials as he arrived in London via helicopter

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise appeared to be in high spirits after flying himself to London via helicopter on Thursday to seemingly continue filming in the UK.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60 has recently been in the UK while shooting scenes for Mission: Impossible 8.

In the latest pictures shared by the publication, Tom was seen at the helm as he landed at London Edmiston Helipad in Battersea alongside a secondary pilot.

The film star was flying in from Longcross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, where filming took place for the upcoming action film.

Tom kept things casual in a dark navy jumper and jeans while carrying a black backpack in his hand and looked absolutely dashing s ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

He has been busy filming tense scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which is scheduled for release on July 7 next year.

In recent weeks, Tom has been seen shooting daredevil stunts in the Lake District, including showing off his skills as a parachutist as he swooped to the ground while performing sky acrobatics in scenes filmed earlier this month.

It comes as Tom allegedly built a football pitch on the grounds of the Church of Scientology headquarters in a bid to 'woo' David Beckham into visiting.

The Hollywood star, 60, was reportedly keen to introduce famous faces to the practice, including former footballer David, 47, and his wife Victoria, according to Page Six.


More From Entertainment:

William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’
Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship

Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust
Camilla ‘never branded’ Meghan Markle a ‘minx’?

Camilla ‘never branded’ Meghan Markle a ‘minx’?
Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort
Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Latest

view all