 
Geo News

Paris Hilton creates 'fun house' to prevent kids from sneaking out

The socialite had recently purchased Mark Wahlberg's old mega mansion

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

The socialite welcomed her two children with her husband Carter Reum
The socialite welcomed her two children with her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has turned her home into a 'really fun' space because she fears her kids might try to sneak out when they are teenagers. 

The House Wax star, who recently purchased Mark Wahlberg's old mega mansion, had a a troubled childhood herself, as she was a rebellious youngster at her parents' home. 

Because of her past, she does not want her children, Phoenix, three, and London, two, to follow in her footsteps.

She has made every possible effort to make her home engaging as so they won't feel the urge to escape.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: 'I think about that a lot. It's the one thing I'm anxious about. I just want my kids to feel so much love and have this really fun house so that they won't want to sneak out.

'We can have movie nights here in the screening room and they can go on the water slide and on the pink tennis court.'

She added: 'The security system is insane here. It's like Fort Knox. It's not possible to sneak out.'

The socialite welcomed her two children with her husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021.

'Practical Magic' sequel gets major shift in release plans
'Practical Magic' sequel gets major shift in release plans
North West new body modifications spark fresh backlash
North West new body modifications spark fresh backlash
Kim Kardashian revamps blonde era with latest on-set appearance
Kim Kardashian revamps blonde era with latest on-set appearance
Molly Mae Hague radiates pregnancy glow as she steps out with Tommy Fury
Molly Mae Hague radiates pregnancy glow as she steps out with Tommy Fury
'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique video
'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children
Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'