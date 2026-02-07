Paris Hilton creates 'fun house' to prevent kids from sneaking out

The socialite welcomed her two children with her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has turned her home into a 'really fun' space because she fears her kids might try to sneak out when they are teenagers.

The House Wax star, who recently purchased Mark Wahlberg's old mega mansion, had a a troubled childhood herself, as she was a rebellious youngster at her parents' home.

Because of her past, she does not want her children, Phoenix, three, and London, two, to follow in her footsteps.

She has made every possible effort to make her home engaging as so they won't feel the urge to escape.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: 'I think about that a lot. It's the one thing I'm anxious about. I just want my kids to feel so much love and have this really fun house so that they won't want to sneak out.

'We can have movie nights here in the screening room and they can go on the water slide and on the pink tennis court.'

She added: 'The security system is insane here. It's like Fort Knox. It's not possible to sneak out.'

The socialite welcomed her two children with her husband Carter Reum, who she married in 2021.