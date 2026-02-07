North West new body modifications spark fresh backlash

North West is once again stirring up conversation online and this time it’s all about piercings.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 12, showed off what appeared to be several new piercings on her hands and fingers in an Instagram Stories post shared on February 5.

The image quickly made rounds, reigniting backlash from fans who have previously criticized Kardashian for allowing her pre-teen daughter to experiment with body modifications.

North was spotted with a finger piercing back in September 2025 while out in Rome with her mom. That piercing, known as a micro dermal or single-point piercing, sits flat against the skin.

As per a beauty site Byrdie, dermal piercings can be more painful and carry a higher risk of infection – a detail that fueled online outrage almost immediately.

At the time, fans flooded social media with comments questioning whether North was too young for a dermal piercing, placing much of the blame squarely on Kardashian.

The Skims mogul later addressed the criticism during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, where she defended North’s individuality and fashion sense.

"She has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves," Kardashian said. "And it’s just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."

She also told in the conversation that North handles criticism with surprising maturity and good judgement.

"I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world," she said, adding, "as a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time."

Despite addressing backlash, North appearance continues to create quite a stir online.