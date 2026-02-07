Vittoria Ceretti dazzles in white gown at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Vittoria Ceretti carried Italian flag at Milano Cortina 2026 ceremony

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti delivered one of the most memorable moments of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony as she carried the Italian flag in a look that blended national pride with high fashion.

The 27-year-old stunned the crowd at Milan’s San Siro Stadium in a crisp, floor length Armani Privé gown with a high neckline.

Her hair was slicked back in a low bun, allowing the elegance of her ensemble, and the symbolism of the flag she carried, to take center stage.

Ceretti walked behind fellow models dressed in suits reflecting the Italian tricolor, creating a striking tableau of red, white, and green.

Later, she handed the flag to a Corazziere Cuirassier, completing her ceremonial role with poise and grace.

The announcer spoke, “Representing the new generation of fashion, internationally renowned model Vittoria Ceretti. Her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio became public back in ’23.”

The opening ceremony itself was a star-studded affair.

Mariah Carey performed the Italian classic Volare alongside her own track Nothing Is Impossible, wearing 306 carats of diamonds.

Her look was elevated by emerald cut diamond jewelry valued at a staggering $15 million.

The platinum set pieces included a double strand necklace, bracelet, and drop earrings, adding a dazzling sparkle to her already commanding presence.

Ceretti’s moment came amid her high-profile romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, which has drawn attention since the pair were first spotted together in 2023.