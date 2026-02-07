Chase Stokes splits with Kelsea Ballerini 'for good' few weeks after reconciliation

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini got back together in January 2026

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini have reportedly broke-up again a few weeks after getting back together.

Chase and Kelsea split up in September 2025. But the duo reconciled for a brief period in January 2026, as the 33-year-old American actor dedicated a special post on New Year’s Eve expressing his love for Kelsea.

The Outer Banks actor wrote on Instagram, “Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting.”

He continued, “Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new year.”

It may come out as a surprise that the couple has once again called off their relationship.

As per the reports of TMZ, “It’s completely over this time.” The sources further informed the publication that the pair tried to make it work, but they ultimately decided it wasn’t meant to be.”

The couple, who have been together since 2023, have been calling off their relationship on and off over the past few months. But this time, it is being said that both have parted ways for “good.”