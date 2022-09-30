 
'Everything is not well' between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh?

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone separation rumours take over social media.

On September 30, times of India reported that the news of Ranveer and Deepika breakup started after viral tweet of one of social media user.

Umair Sandhu tweeted on September 27 and claimed that, "Everything is not well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone."


The viral tweet put Bollywood most loved couple fans in worried situation.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has refuted all of the rumors that have been making the rounds in the Indian media about him and Deepika Padukone parting ways.

He said that "We met each other for the first time in 2012 and after that our good relationship started and now we has been completing ten years together and everything is perfect."

He further said that "Deepika is a wonderful surprise for everyone and you guys will soon see us together in another movie.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have collaborated on three of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster movies, including Padmaavat, Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani.

