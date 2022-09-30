 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s King Charles ‘barbs’ in memoir causing ‘rushed edits’?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Harry’s King Charles ‘barbs’ in memoir causing ‘rushed edits’?
Prince Harry’s King Charles ‘barbs’ in memoir causing ‘rushed edits’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ‘rushing’ to make last minute edits with his memoir to cut out any barbs against King Charles.

An inside source close to the Hollywood inner circle has brought these insights to light.

The revelations have been brought to light by the Daily Mail which began by admitting, “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing”

Before concluding the insider admitted, “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

More From Entertainment:

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana
Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates
Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Latest

view all