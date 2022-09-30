Prince Harry’s King Charles ‘barbs’ in memoir causing ‘rushed edits’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been ‘rushing’ to make last minute edits with his memoir to cut out any barbs against King Charles.

An inside source close to the Hollywood inner circle has brought these insights to light.

The revelations have been brought to light by the Daily Mail which began by admitting, “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing”

Before concluding the insider admitted, “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”