Saturday Oct 01 2022
Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Victoria Beckham bursts into tears during her emotional fashion show in Paris

Victoria Beckham couldn't hold back her tears while taking to the runway of her Paris Fashion Week debut show on Friday - hugging her husband David.

The 48-year-old fashion designer was overwhelmed as she reached out to give a hug to her husband David Beckham - who sat in the front row to support, alongside their three youngest children - Harper Seven, 11, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, who were also in the same row, turned up at the show half an hour early to show their support amid ongoing rumours of a family feud.

The married couple arrived before the show started so they could wish Victoria luck - with ‘lots of hugs’ going on when they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, said a source in the room.

Victoria Beckham's mom Jackie Adams put her her chic sense of style on display as she attended her daughter's fashion brand's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Jackie, rocked a navy blue playsuit with a low-cut neckline, with her outfit featuring a satin length of material down the leg. She also wore a matching cropped jacket over her shoulders, with the arms handing loose by her side. She completed her look with a large white handbag which featured a gold chain strap.

She stole the limelight with her smashing appearance at the show that brought all Beckham family together amid feud rumours.

