Saturday Oct 01 2022
Mila Kunis addresses rise of insensitivity in the world, ‘we’ve normalized a lot of news’

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Mila Kunis reflected on the rise of insensitivity around the world. The actress expressed her thoughts at the premiere event of her latest film, Luckiest Girl Alive, on Thursday.

Speaking to Page Six, the Ukraine-born American actress said that people have become numb towards sensitive topics after consuming the never-ending flow of depressing news.

“I think lots of things get normalized,” the Friends With Benefits actress said regarding Russia’s invasion of her home country.

“That’s the unfortunate truth of the times that we’re living in,” the That ’70s Show alum, who left Ukraine with her family at age 7, continued.

Kunis further said that, “We’ve normalized a lot of news reports, and we become desensitized to a lot of things that are happening in the world.”

Ashton Kutcher’s wife, 39, also noted that Russian invasion has more disturbing consequences for the globe than other current events.

“I think this, more specifically than maybe other wildfires that are happening in the world right now, would have a catastrophic effect on democracy,” she explained.

“Not to take away what is happening in Iran and other places,” she added. “It’s really hard right now.”

Kunis’ comments come six months after she and Kutcher launched a GoFundMe page for victims of Russia’s attack, pledging to collect $3 million in donations.

