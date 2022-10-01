King Charles ‘can taste’ reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles can reportedly ‘already feel’ reconciliation in the air with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following numerous tiffs.

An inside source close to the Royal Family issued these insights in a recent interview with The Telegraph.

He began by saying, “It remains the case that the King loves both of his children,” and “over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.”

Among the various challenges, King Charles is struggling with, including the need to modernize the monarchy, and damage control following all the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.