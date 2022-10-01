Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story

FileFootage

Meghan Markle's Vanity Fair story had left the Duchess very 'upset' after the magazine quoted “She’s Just Wild About Harry”.



The cover photo of the magazine showed the actor glamourous flaunting her hair and freckles while it headlines the controversial line.

According to Daily Mail, the actor said: “We’re in love. This [time] is for us.”

“It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story,” she added.

The outlet claimed that an insider revealed that the actor was not at all happy with the magazine’s move.

“She was very unhappy with how that had been handled,” the insider said. “And she was looking to throw blame in every possible direction, despite it having been a positive piece.”

“She did not like the photographs. She thought the story was negative. She was upset that it was about Harry, not about her,” the singer added.

The outlet also added that the couple shared: “They [Harry and Meghan] tried to get it changed online, because [they thought] it had been racially motivated,” said the source.

“[Meghan] was so angry with Keleigh, she wanted to fire her,” the insider added.