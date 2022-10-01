Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted as ‘reality TV stars’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s podcast has incurred a fresh bout of criticism by royal fans who have branded her and Prince Harry the Duke and Duchess of Netflix.



TV presenter Cristo Foufas issued these allegations only recently.

He began by telling the ToDiForDaily podcast, “I think it’s a question of trust. It’s been reported that Prince William refused to meet them [Meghan and Harry] because of a worry — and I think it’s a valid worry — that any conversations they may have during their time together will end up in a podcast or in Harry’s latest memoir…”

“So I’m not sure if there is a way back — certainly in the eyes of their family — because there is a worry that that’s going to end up being the next revelation that they’ll try to monetise. And let’s be clear, everything they now do is in the pursuit of monetising it — monetising everything."

Before concluding he also added, “They have reduced themselves, unfortunately, to cheap reality stars. And that’s what they are now. They’re the Duke and Duchess of Netflix.”