Saturday Oct 01 2022
Adele jets off to Las Vegas to check up on long delayed residency

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Adele was seen leaving for Las Vegas to check on the status of her long-delayed residency after finally rescheduling the shows that will begin in November this year. 

The Hello hit-maker announced the new dates in July and as of now, it seems as if the 34-year-old superstar is determined not to disappoint paying customers once again as she was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Adele had been set to open her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace back in January but cancelled at the very last minute, leaving fans devastated over wasted money on flights and hotels.

The Set Fire to the Rain star - who is dating sports agent Rich Paul - was seen dressed casually with a team of assistants as she sported a gold ring with a diamond on her finger.

Photo credits: DailyMail
After rescheduled dates for the gig were leaked, the singer took to Instagram in July to confirm the show will start in November as she thanked fans for their 'patience' and revealed that priority will be given to existing ticket holders.

Alongside a show poster, she penned: 'Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

'But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! 

