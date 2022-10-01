Bismah Maroof confident of starting ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on winning note

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team is ready for the first against Malaysia ahead of the start of the Asian Cricket Council Women's T20 Asia Cup on October 2 (tomorrow).

Skipper Bismah Maroof said that the team is eager to showcase their talent, skill, and temperament in the shortest format of the game.

The first clash will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Bangladesh.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the team underwent a 10-day camp at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke with three days of intense practice and preparations.

"The conditions here are the same as at home, the pitches will help the spinners. We will try to make full use of the conditions and get our momentum going, and start on a winning note," said the skipper.

Bismah said that the tournament’s format gives the team a number of matches, providing them with immense help to prepare for next year’s ICC Women's World Cup.



"We are not going to take any team lightly and try to execute ourselves well to win tomorrow’s match. We will try to make full use of the conditions and get our momentum and start on a winning note," Bismah said.

The board further informed that right-handed batter Sidra Amin is also included in the side as an opener in place of out-of-form Iram Javed.

Commenting on her inclusion in the side and pairing up with Muneeba Ali, Bismah said: "We have tried a new pair in the opening position, I hope Sidra performs, her runs at the top will give stability to the batting order which can contribute in the team’s win."

The playing XI squad includes Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), and Tuba Hasan.

Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar have been added as the reserve players.

"The seven-team tournament follows a round-robin format where each team will play the other once before the top four sides qualify for the semi-finals, " the PCB stated, adding that the final will be played on October 15.

"Pakistan will take on defending champions and hosts Bangladesh on October 3 whereas the game against arch-rivals India is scheduled on October 7," PCB 's statement read.

The board further shared that Pakistan finished on the third spot during the last edition of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2018-19.

Pakistan’s fixtures for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup begins from October 2 with the first match against Malaysia, October 3 against Bangladesh, October 6 against Thailand, October 7 against India, October 9 against UAE, and October 11 against Sri Lanka.

Reports of the match will be provided by the board, while PTV Sports will broadcast the tournament live. The match will begin at 8 am (PKT).