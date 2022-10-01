 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Bella Hadid marks her debut in Emmy-nominated 'Ramy'

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Bella Hadid is set to appear in her debut acting in Hulu's Emmy-nominated Ramy series.

The 25-year-old supermodel is playing the role of Lena, the girlfriend of Ramy's close friend Steve.

The model in the teaser was sitting at a table with Steve and Ramy, who asks how they met. "Muslim match," Steve says, to which Ramy asks, "You don't have to be Muslim?"

"Nah, they'll let anybody on," Steve responds. The more you know!

The show depicts Ramy navigating his life in a clash between religion and new-age ideals.

"Ramy has been searching for something, trying to find the meaning of life," a voice-over says.

"He's having a crisis of faith." And he's not alone, with the narrator saying, "His family is searching, too. Trying to find their place in a world changing around them. Caught between who they want to be and who they are."

