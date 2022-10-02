Man confesses crime of creating Syra Yousuf’s 'fake Twitter account'

FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) cyber crime branch has arrested the fake Twitter account operator.



Mia Naeem has created a fake account with the name of popular actress Syra Yousuf.

According to the FIA officer, ”FIA cyber crime branch investigated the matter and found that the fake account is being operated from Kamonki area of Gujranwala district.”

The cyber crime department also said that "Mia Naeem is in FIA custody and has confessed to the crime after his arrest."

According to FIA sources, action can be conducted against the arrested suspect in accordance with cybercrime laws and under which he will serve at least 7 years in prison and perform hard labor.

Mia Naeem is an activist of Tehreek-e-Insaf. The accused had created an account in the name of the actress since 2019.

Syra is a famous Pakistani model and actress and recently appeared in the ISPR drama Sinf-e-Aahan.