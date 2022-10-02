 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Web Desk

Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Zac Efron is sharing the unforgettable movie scene he will always remember.

In the actor's '70s-set new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he plays young man John "Chickie" Donohue who journeys to Vietnam to bring soldiers fighting on the frontline a beer as a show of support amid the Vietnam War.

The Baywatch star exclusively told E! News, one scene in particular from the movie, which is based on a true story, "is ingrained in me in a way that none of the other ones are."

"I'll remember being in that trench for the rest of my life," The Greatest Showman actor told E! News. "It's weird, like visually I can spell it out by the minute, and we were there for like three days straight."

He added, "The trench slowly filled up with water and we could see mosquitoes just roaming off the surface and then would sink back down. It was mesmerizing."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is streaming now on AppleTV+.

