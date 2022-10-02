 
Kanye West sparks reactions with his look during Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West once again left fans guessing with his mysterious look at a fashion show in Paris on Sunday.

The American rapper,45, apparently sports mystery red marks on his face with a Balenciaga mouth guard as he arrived at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye's fans were surprised to seen him with red mark on his face in new photos. Some of them poked fun at his look, saying the rapper received a punch from  Kim Kardashian for teasing her. 

The rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian also has ties to Balenciaga as she recently appeared in the campaign for the brand's Winter 2022 collection.

Kanye -who now goes by Ye - wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a hoodie and straight leg trousers for the event. His dark grey T-shirt peaked out from beneath his hoodie and he added a pair of black Balenciaga x Crocs chunky rubber boots.

