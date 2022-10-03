Prince Harry snubbed Prince William’s offer to heal rift

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry rejected his brother Prince William’s offer of a secret meeting to heal their rift, it is claimed.



Royal expert Valentine Low has claimed in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, that Prince William reached out his estranged brother Prince Harry after the latter gave an interview revealing they had fallen out months before Megxit.

Although, Harry and Meghan made Prince William ‘furious’ with their comments to Tom Bradby in 2019, the Prince of Wales reached out the Duke for a secret meeting to heal the rift, however, latter turned down the request.

Valentine, per Daily Mail, writes: "The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him.

"This put Harry and Meghan into a spin. What should they do?

"Initially, Harry was in favour. Then he spoke to his brother again, and asked him whom he would tell. William explained that he'd have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry told him: Don't come.

"He was so concerned that William's team would leak the visit to the Press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers."