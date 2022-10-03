Tom Holland fans hope for Rihanna collab at Super Bowl

Rihanna fans are hoping for a Tom Holland cameo at her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

The event would be the singer’s comeback to the live stage, who last publicly performed at the Grammy Awards in 2018. However, after the NFL announced that Rihanna would be the halftime headliner in 2023, fans couldn't shake the idea of a Holland cameo.

Back in 2017, Holland performed a dance number on Rihanna’s hit song Umbrella during Paramount Network series’ Lip Sync Battle. Joined by co-star Zendaya, who performed Tyrone by Erykah Badu and Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic.

Holland then came out dressed in a suit and hat, performing a little bit of Singin In the Rain by Gene Kelly. The Spider-Man actor then changes into a skimpy outfit and black wig, as the song changes to Rihanna’s 2007 hit Umbrella.

Holland’s performance was lauded mimicked the Diamonds singer perfectly. So, when the announcement came, fans couldn’t help but root for the collaboration.

One tweeted: If Rihanna is doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl and Tom Holland DOESN’T come out and dance to Umbrella wtf are we even doing as a species? Something like that is the whole point of being alive!!

Another said: If Rihanna brings out Tom Holland at the Super Bowl…

There is no news of what Rihanna is planning for the Super Bowl performance as of yet.