‘Never Have I Ever’ final season on Netflix: fFind out the release date

'Never Have I Ever' final season on Netflix: Find out the release date

Netflix original Never Have I Ever is set to release its fourth and final season as the filming has also concluded.

Never Have I Ever has been extremely popular on Netflix as it has collected 338,000,000 million hours of watch time due to being a turning point for South Asian representation.

The series, directed by Mindy Kaling, is loosely based on her childhood experiences.

According to WION, the filming for the third season wrapped up in March 2022, and the season was released in August. The production for the fourth and final season was also completed in August and hints the series to air in January 2023.

Michael Cimino, known for the Hulu series Love, Victor, has joined the cast of Never Have I Ever as Ethan, the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High.



The fourth and final season of the series will be having ten episodes in total.

It will conclude with the course that devi takes in life, such as deciding which of the two boys she wants to continue her relationship with, the future of her education, and her relationship with her family and friends.

