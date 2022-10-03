'The Good Doctor' season 6 release date disclosed, here's what we know so far

ABC’s popular drama series The Good Doctor's season six is all set to hit the screens on October 3, 2022.

Season 5 of the series came to an end with Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding which is followed by a heart stopping incident where Dr. Lim finds a nurse Dalisay Villanueva who is stabbed and bleeding.

The first episode of the sixth season titled 'Afterparty' will kickoff just from where the final episode of the 5th season left the viewers.

Cast List:

Freddie Highmore

Hill Harper

Richard Schiff

Will Yun Lee

Paige Spara

Christina Chang

Fiona Gubelmann

Bria Henderson

Noah Galvin

What to expect in season 6?

As the long-awaited wedding of Shaun and Lea is interrupted by a horrific attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims, and the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in so many ways.



Check out the Trailer:



