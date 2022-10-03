Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate

FileFootage

Meghan Markle was “obsessed” after Palace stated about her feud with Kate Middleton over the flower girls' dresses.



Author Valentine Low in his latest book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “became obsessed after the incident for the Palace to put the record straight,” reported The Mirror.

As per the extract of the book featured in Daily Mail, the Palace was “equally adamant it would be a serious mistake to start briefing about personal stories relating to differences between members of the Royal Family.”

“Not only did they not want to brief against other royals, but they feared it would create a precedent, making it harder in future for them to avoid commenting on personal tittle-tattle.

“This became a major point of contention between Meghan and her media advisers,” it added.