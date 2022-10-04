 
Janhvi Kapoor joins Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor have reportedly joined the star cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

As per the sources: “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff.”

So far, the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar has not been finalized, but most likely in the next 15 days, it will be confirmed. The makers of the film are currently in talks with a numerous actors from the top bracket.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, in conversation with PinkVilla, said that the film will serve all the fans of the action genre as he aims to bring old school and new school together. All the action/stunts scenes will be shot with stuntmen belonging to Hollywood.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled to release in December 2023, reports PinkVilla. 

