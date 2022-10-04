 
King Charles III’s shocking connection to Dracula, vampires revealed

King Charles III may not seem like a modern-day Dracula but he has some shocking connections to a region best known for its vampires; he reportedly owns a secret holiday home in Transylvania, as per Mirror UK.

While the royals owning multiple estates around the world is no secret, King Charles is a bit different in that he owns just one property outside his own country; the Blue House in Transylvania, which caught his eye during an official visit there and which he finally bought in 2006.

According to reports, the farmhouse is located in a remote rural village called Viscri, where the new monarch is said to spend just about a couple of days each year. The property remains open to public when Charles isn’t visiting.

As per Mirror UK, visitors can pay upto £100 to spend a night at the house dated 1912, and built on a foundation from the 1700s.

Talking about his love for Transylvania once in the documentary Wild Carpathia, King Charles said: “It is the last corner of Europe where you see complete sustainability and true resilience. It’s the timelessness of it which is so remarkable, almost out of some of those stories one used to read as a child. It’s quite remarkable.”

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles himself is also reported to be a descendant of the infamous ruler Vlad the Impaler, who was also known as ‘Dracula’, a name that has since come to be linked with vampires. 

