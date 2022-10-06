American journalist wants people to know Meghan Markle beyond 'insidious headlines'

American journalist Lisa Ling showered praises on Meghan Markle after she talked to the Duchess of Sussex on "Archetypes" podcast.

Taking to social media, Ling wrote, "So enjoyed talking to Meghan Markle for her podcast Archetypes."

Sharing a picture with Meghan and her daughter Jett, the journalist said the Duchess "is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines.”

Meghan Markle delayed her latest podcast episode due to the death of Queen Elizabeth who died at 96 last month.