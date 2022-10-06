 
Kourtney Kardashian admits 'therapist' asked her to date Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian admits she began romance with Travis Barker because her therapist. 

Speaking on podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourtney revealed that she had her doubts ahead of dating the Blink 182 rapper.

"He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course... he would ask me to go to the movies.

"I could never go. I could never. And [the therapist] was like, 'Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.'"

This come after Travis shared how Kourtney has brought light into his life.

"I fine with just being single the rest of my life and being a studio rat" but admitted he now I feel like living again."

He said: "I love my career. I found the love of my life. She's cured me. It feels like I'm living again."

