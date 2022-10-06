 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry defies childhood 'wingman' promise

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Prince William always wanted Prince Harry by his side when he becomes King.

The Princes of Wales is reportedly hurt by his younger brother's decision to leave the royal fold in 2020, especially because he saw Harry as his 'wingman.'

Writer Katie Nicholl reveals: "Of course, it did have an immediate impact on William, his wife, Kate, and their young children.

"There was an increased workload almost overnight, which as a couple, they were very happy to undertake. But of course, it shifted the spotlight onto them and their young family in a way that wouldn’t necessarily have happened so soon.

"I think William always believed that Harry was going to be his wingman. He always believed that was the plan from day one…Harry would be there to support him."

She later added the Sussexes and Waleses both have "a lot of anger, hurt and resentment" towards one another.

