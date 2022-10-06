Meghan Markle misuses Prince Harry as 'palm tree' prop for 'glamour' image

Meghan Markle wants husband Prince Harry to add glamour to her PR strategy, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is revamping her public image with an in-house team, has a 'very clear vision' on how she wants to be represented.

Kinsey Schofield of the To Di For podcast tells Daily Star: “Both Tom Bower and Valentine Low's books explore how unhappy Meghan has been with past PR efforts and how she thought she could do it better herself.”

She added: “Anyone tired of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should mentally prepare for a barrage of fluffy press hits and glamorous photos... with Harry - aka palm tree number two - in the background.

“Meghan has a very clear vision of how she wants to be perceived by the public. For the most part, I think the toothpaste is out of the tube and people have already established a positive or negative opinion of her. Meghan is a polarizing figure and there is no in-between.

“That is currently what we are witnessing. A more hands-on approach from Meghan when it comes to her brand.

“The copy and paste tweets from Hearst media corp is a perfect example.

“Dozens of tweets with the exact same verbiage and video from outlets owned by Hearst like Seventeen Magazine and Cosmopolitan: ‘Meghan Markle is an activist and altruist. She's known to be passionate about making the world a better place. Here are just a few causes the Duchess of Sussex is known to advocate.’

“Funny how this sounds like the exact narrative Meghan was pursuing with her Vanity Fair cover story," she noted.

