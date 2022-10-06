 
Prince Harry in for ‘rotten few weeks’ amid ‘damage’ to brand

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has ended up ‘damaging’ his own brand and in the ‘rotten’ weeks following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Royal commentator and author Amanda Platell issued this claim in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “What a rotten few weeks it's been for Prince Harry. First, there was his desperate attempt to be at his grandmother's bedside before she died, after wasting precious time trying to get Meghan on the plane to Balmoral.”

“Then there was the way he learned of her death from his father — who had been trying urgently to contact him — just five minutes before it was announced to the world.”

“After that, we saw him frantically trying to delay the publication of his warts-and-all book about the supposedly horrid and racist Royal Family, perhaps fearing it may reflect badly on him and Meghan.”

“Now comes the bombshell revelation that the Sussexes are trying to postpone the December release of their multi-million-pound Netflix docu-series until next year. The show which allegedly contains jibes against his father — now the King, of course — his step-mother Camilla and his alienated brother and sister-in-law.”

Before concluding Platell added, “The point is that such attacks, as well as any indiscretions about the Royal Family, could well damage the Sussex brand, coming so soon after the death of the Queen — even in far-away America, where their true currency lies.”

