Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "head over heels" for each other amid speculations that their relationship is going downhill.



An insider told Us Weekly that the lovebirds are still in their “honeymoon phase” despite various sources claiming that JLo fears Affleck would divorce her as “wedding excitement has worn off.”

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the source said. “They are very head over heels for each other.”

The source shared that the newlyweds are “looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

“Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the insider added. “She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him.”

The outlet shared that the Argo star has “been very supportive” of the Marry Me actor and “has visited her on set, which she loves.”

Meanwhile, the insider said that their blended brood get along “great and enjoy spending time together as an entire family.”

“[Ben and Jen] are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and sharing traditions together and making memories as the Afflecks.”