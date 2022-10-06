 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "head over heels" for each other amid speculations that their relationship is going downhill. 

An insider told Us Weekly that the lovebirds are still in their “honeymoon phase” despite various sources claiming that JLo fears Affleck would divorce her as “wedding excitement has worn off.”

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the source said. “They are very head over heels for each other.”

The source shared that the newlyweds are “looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

“Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the insider added. “She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him.”

The outlet shared that the Argo star has “been very supportive” of the Marry Me actor and “has visited her on set, which she loves.”

Meanwhile, the insider said that their blended brood get along “great and enjoy spending time together as an entire family.”

“[Ben and Jen] are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and sharing traditions together and making memories as the Afflecks.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'
Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson
Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir
Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance
Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down

Kendall Jenner joins Kanye West to tear Kim Kardashian down
Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s sweet connection with her baby brother, leaves fans in awe
Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out

Elizabeth Olsen improvised this scene in 'Avengers: Infinity War': Find out

Latest

view all