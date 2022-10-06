 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

 
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology 

Britney Spears lashed out at her mother Lynn Spears after she publically apologized to her while asking the Toxic singer to unblock her on social media so they can re-establish communication.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gimme More singer shared a quote of Rita Mae Brown that reads, “One of the keys to happiness is bad memory.”

Spears penned a lengthy caption alongside the post, saying, “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!' she said. 'As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk!!”

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

The Grammy-winning singer said she “was the [expletive] Saint who was scared to move’ or her father Jamie Spears would put her somewhere if [she] didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free!!!!”

The Criminal singer vented that her father still put her “in a psych ward,” not one [expletive] person stood up for her.”

Spears concluded her post, saying that she doesn’t accept her mom’s apology and said, “Mom take your apology!!!! And to all the doctors for with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell!!!”

Lynne, 67, last week dropped a comment on the singer’s previous posts about her grievances with her family.

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

“I'm sooo sorry for your pain!” she said. “I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke
Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other
King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids
Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'
Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life
Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir
Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Latest

view all