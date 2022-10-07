 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber postpones Justice World Tour for fifth time

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Justin Bieber postpones Justice World Tour for fifth time
Justin Bieber postpones Justice World Tour for fifth time

Justin Bieber postponed his Justice World Tour for the fifth time after announcing last month that he is taking a break to focus on his mental health.

The announcement dropped on a verified Instagram account dedicated to the tour read that the tour has been “ended” for now and might resume sometime next year.

“All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year up to and including March 25,” the statement said. “Potential new dates will be subject to venue and date availability.”

As per Deadline, this is the fifth time the Peaches singer's tour has been rescheduled after he resumed it in July this year.

First, the reason for postponement was Covid 19 pandemic. Later, the singer suspended the tour earlier this year following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Following his performance in Brazil in July, the singer stated, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour.”

“I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” he added. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie
Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm

Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm
Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers

Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers
King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'

King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'
Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?

Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?
Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'
Kim Kardashian ‘tortellini’ statement sparks hilarious meme fest online

Kim Kardashian ‘tortellini’ statement sparks hilarious meme fest online
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage: royals snubbed the couple

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘unhappy’ first year of marriage: royals snubbed the couple

Latest

view all