Friday Oct 07 2022
Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Ben Affleck appeared in a gloomy mood as he stepped out in Santa Monica after selling his bachelor pad for $28.5 million.

The Argo actor looked dapper in a beige outfit despite his miserable mood post making a profit of almost $10 million on his house.

The 50-year-old star sported a beige sweater paired with matching pants and bomber jacket along with same-coloured shoes.

Picture Credit: Daily Mail
Affleck was captured using his phone and looked like there was a lot of stuff going on in his mind as he took a stroll on the side of the road.

The actor’s appearance came after news broke that he sold his California home, originally purchased in 2018 for $19 million.

Picture Credit: Daily Mail
The husband of Jennifer Lopez bought the mansion near his ex-Jennifer Garner’s house so to ease up things while they co-parent their three kids.

Affleck and Lopez are on a house hunt these days as they are looking for a home where they could reside with their blended brood.

The Gone Girl actor is dad to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Garner while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with former husband Marc Anthony.

