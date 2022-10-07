 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince Edward recently lauded visited Newcastle city centre to greet locals who provided their services during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II.

The youngest son of Britain’s longest-serving monarch spent time with five pupils from Hotspur Primary School during his tour of Newcastle City Library, Northumberland Street and Brunswick Methodist Church.

Prince Edward met with the police, ambulance, fire and rescue services as well as charity figures in links with the Salvation Army and the British Red Cross.

During her conversation with ChronicleLive, local authority figure Helen Hinds said: “We are all part of the local resilience partnership and we have been working for years to prepare for Operation London Bridge.”

She added: “He asked whether the plan had worked well and we were able to tell him that all of the hard work that had gone into it had definitely paid off.

“We also told him of the reaction from our communities, with lots of people of all ages having attended the proclamation.”

