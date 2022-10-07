 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy
Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy 

Kanye West defended his “White Lives Matter” fashion statement while sharing his father’s priceless reaction to him wearing the shirt at Paris Fashion Week show.

During an appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper defended his decision of donning the top which invited criticism from the fashion world.

"I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," the Praise God singer said on the show.

Ye went on to recall the reaction of his father Ray West, stating, "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha.’"

"And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious,'" he added.

He continued: "That [was] my favorite response. Cause... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do."

"So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing," shared the rapper.

West received harsh criticism after he displayed the now controversial shirt during the fashion show from fans and celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project

Meghan Markle is very proud of partnership with VING Project
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council
William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

William greets crowds during Northern Ireland visit, joyful schoolboy’s reaction goes viral

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

Brad Pitt ‘enjoying’ Emily Ratajkowski’s company amid Angelina Jolie court battle

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'

King Charles is 'different now that he’s got Camilla by his side'
Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything

Sarah Ferguson admits taking Queen's 'blessing' before everything
Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together

Jennifer Flavin flashes a BIG SMILE with Sylvester Stallone in their first public appearance together
Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series

Chloe Moretz oozes style in olive green mini dress during promotion of her new TV series
Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral