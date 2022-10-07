Kanye West shares his father’s reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt controversy

Kanye West defended his “White Lives Matter” fashion statement while sharing his father’s priceless reaction to him wearing the shirt at Paris Fashion Week show.

During an appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper defended his decision of donning the top which invited criticism from the fashion world.

"I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," the Praise God singer said on the show.

Ye went on to recall the reaction of his father Ray West, stating, "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha.’"

"And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious,'" he added.

He continued: "That [was] my favorite response. Cause... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do."

"So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing," shared the rapper.

West received harsh criticism after he displayed the now controversial shirt during the fashion show from fans and celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.