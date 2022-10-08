 
Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Meghan Markle talks about her new project

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation has partnered with VING project on a $1 million giving movement. 

Inspired by Archetypes, they are inviting 14 to 18-year-old's to "nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life’s hardships" for a chance to receive a $1,000 grant.

"Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving," said Meghan of the VING project partnership. 

"Our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age."

