Kanye West take kids to his 'own school' after regular one: 'I don't compromise'

Kanye West says he is not going to compromise in his kids' education.



The 45-year-old, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, says he will not send the children to a school that 'compromises' their values.

Ye tells Tucker Carlson: “All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school."

The rapper's kids study in Sierra Canyon in California.

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

His son Psalm, however, has been 'indoctrinated' by the management of the school, as he opposes to do choir at Donda.

“I sat there with [Psalm] and he came in and said, ‘why do I have to sing? I don’t even go to your school,'” the rapper told Carlson.

“So imagine a 16-year-old version of that guy, or the 26-year-old version of that guy, where the father doesn’t have a sayso of what the kids are watching, what the kids are wearing, what the kids are eating, or who the kids are hanging out with.”