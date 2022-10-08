 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry follow in footsteps of Kate Middleton, Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Will Meghan Markle, Prince Harry follow in footsteps of Kate Middleton, Prince William?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children Archie and Lilibet together, and the Duchess sparked major pregnancy rumours with her appearance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last month.

Royal fans will be wondering if Harry and Meghan will be following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton by having their third baby.

Prince William and Kate have three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, according to the Cosmopolitan, Meghan and Harry will not make their brood a hat trick as the Duke had previously disclosed they will be having ‘two maximum’.

In an interview for Vogue back in September 2019, Prince Harry had said “Two, maximum!”

He had referenced concerns for the environment as the reason the couple would limit themselves to two children.

The Hello Magazine, quoting Meghan’s recent interview with The Cut, shared Duchess thoughts that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days.

With their son now at nursery, fans wonder if Harry and Meghan are thinking about expanding their family?

More From Entertainment:

Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Staffers ‘utterly sick’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller reveals shocking reason why he’s not returning

Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller reveals shocking reason why he’s not returning
Kate Middleton cheers for England’s women rugby team in new video message

Kate Middleton cheers for England’s women rugby team in new video message

Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit

Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit
Harry Styles postpones concert in Chicago after citing illness among crew member

Harry Styles postpones concert in Chicago after citing illness among crew member

Katy Perry gets ready for fall season with daughter Daisy: Photos

Katy Perry gets ready for fall season with daughter Daisy: Photos
Queen Margrethe 'calms' Prince Joachim, assures 'she will find a way' after title snub

Queen Margrethe 'calms' Prince Joachim, assures 'she will find a way' after title snub

William incensed over ousting of aide who 'could’ve stopped Megxit'

William incensed over ousting of aide who 'could’ve stopped Megxit'
Prince Andrew 'breath taken away' by King Charles 'speed' to axe his family

Prince Andrew 'breath taken away' by King Charles 'speed' to axe his family
Amber Heard shows off meaningful tattoo during her relaxing vacation in Mallorca

Amber Heard shows off meaningful tattoo during her relaxing vacation in Mallorca
Tom Brady ‘great dad’ to kids amid rift with wife Gisele Bündchen, sources

Tom Brady ‘great dad’ to kids amid rift with wife Gisele Bündchen, sources
King Charles III monarchy 'biggest threat' is 'nobody cares': Author

King Charles III monarchy 'biggest threat' is 'nobody cares': Author