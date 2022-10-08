Trevor Noah validates fans’ dark lighting objection on ‘House of the Dragon’

Trevor Noah has discussed fans’ complaints about dark lighting during the latest episode of House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel series of Game of Thrones.

The Daily Show host criticized the makers of House of the Dragon for making the show look ‘too dark’.

The latest episode, titled Driftmark, raised eyebrows after fans complained that many scenes were too dark to see.

The episode’s night-time sequences, which were shot during the day, were then changed to look darker afterwards.

The comedian said, “Look, I’m not Steven Spielberg or Barry Jenkins, I haven’t directed anything.”

“In my opinion, if your intentional creative decision is that people can’t see the TV show that you’re making, then you’re making a podcast,” he noted.

The comedian commented that, “everything on TV is so dark. I can’t see anything.”

“I don’t know why. Are they trying to make it grittier? Are they trying to make it look like a movie?” he asked his audience.



He noted, “Maybe they figure that if they make it dark enough then we can’t complain about the cast not being diverse?”

House of the Dragon new episode airs on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.