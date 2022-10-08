 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

New memoir :Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Comedian Jimmy Carr has once again landed in hot water after his estranged father sued him over his controversial memoir.

The 50-year-old British-Irish artist is said to have been in a two-decade-long battle with his son over gags at concerts.

After reading the comic's memoir Before and Laughter, he called in lawyers, The Mirror reports.

The pair had reportedly not spoken for 21 years, since the death of the comic's mother Nora in 2001.

In an appearance on the podcast 'Parenting Hell' last year, Carr said: 'I haven't seen my father in 21 years and you know the line my mother's dead to me? My father's dead to me.

'Which sounds very cold, until you meet the guy.'

Now, sources claim Mr Carr, 77, is fed up with his son's 'lies' about him.

One said: 'The last thing Jim wanted to do was take his own son to court, but enough is enough. He's sick and tired of this false characterisation of himself that is being presented.

Carr attempted to sue his father for harassment in 2004, but the claims were not accepted in court.

The comedian now lives in north London with his girlfriend and two children.

Carr hit headlines in February when he was accused of racism over a controversial joke in his Netflix special His Dark Materials.


More From Entertainment:

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell
King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert
'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'

'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles
Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?
Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?

Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?
Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’

Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna