Sunday Oct 09 2022
Princess Eugenie spotted working for first time since giving birth

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Princess Eugenie was spotted working in central London for the first time since giving birth to her son August.

According to Daily Mail, the new mum, who has been gearing up to return to work and carry out crucial duties, was seen laden with a more literal burden.

The princess was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag costing £5,150 and a London water holster for £240.

Moreover, the British royal family member was also seen sporting a £45 tote bearing her workplace’s logo as well as a paper bag.

As per the outlet, the sighting marked the first time Eugenie was seen at Hauser & Wirth, where she is a director, since February last year.

An onlooker spilt the beans to the site: “For a first-time mum dealing with the demands of both a young baby and a busy career, she looks extremely stylish.”

