Meghan Markle under fire for 'attacking iconic movies' over 'toxic' Asian stereotypes

Meghan Markle is told to choose her words carefully in order to survive in Hollywood.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex, a studio boss said yesterday: “She’s ruffling feathers by attacking 20-year-old iconic movies based on today’s new "woke" morality and isn’t exactly endearing herself to studios she and Prince Harry might hope to do business with.

“If she continues, she will be playing with fire and that could have disastrous consequences for their company Archewell," they added.

This comes after Meghan on episode four of her podcast Archetypes talked about the filmmakers “sexually tokenising” Asian women.



The Duchess fumed: “Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these characters of Asian women as over-sexualised or aggressive. And it’s not just these two examples – there’s so many more.



“The dragon lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly. But this toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent…it doesn’t just end when the credits roll.”

