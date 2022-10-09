 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry established a history of him being “very much the subordinate” in relationship, said an expert.

During his conversation with Fox News Digital, Duncan Larcombe said that the Duke of Sussex is not “Prince Charming” as he appears to be.

"That's never been Harry at all, quite the reverse,” he said.

"Harry has changed and morphed depending on who he’s been dating," the royal expert noted while adding that the royal was "the boyfriend who's willing to go along and meet all the friends of the new girlfriend and just tag along."

"I think Harry's a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died," he continued. "Harry's a great guy but has been very vulnerable to influences.

“Look how influences have affected Prince Harry's life."

Duncan added: "I'll go through a quick list. When he was in his last year at his high school, he gets in with a crowd of people that are taking drugs and Harry gets caught. When he goes with his friends to a fancy dress party, he wears a Nazi outfit and gets called out."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo

Prince Harry dubbed 'twin' of Queen Mary, see photo
Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list

Netflix original 'Dahmer' & 'Mr. Harrigan’s Phone' crowned top Film and TV list
Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian's new podcast hits No.1 on Spotify charts, beating Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle lauded for ‘earning’ her money ‘unlike’ Royal Family
King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?

King Charles to be crowned on wrong Stone of Destiny?
Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day

Kate Middleton 'left in tears' by Prince Harry on her big day
'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué

'Darkest hour of my life': Shakira on split with Gerard Piqué
Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans during Sandringham tour: ‘Unreal’

Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans during Sandringham tour: ‘Unreal’
Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2 predicted release date & what to expect

Netflix 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 2 predicted release date & what to expect
Prince Harry’s memoir plans ‘spreading fear’ among experts

Prince Harry’s memoir plans ‘spreading fear’ among experts
Netflix releases suspenseful, mysterious trailer for Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’

Netflix releases suspenseful, mysterious trailer for Tim Burton's ‘Wednesday’