Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry established a history of him being “very much the subordinate” in relationship, said an expert.

During his conversation with Fox News Digital, Duncan Larcombe said that the Duke of Sussex is not “Prince Charming” as he appears to be.

"That's never been Harry at all, quite the reverse,” he said.

"Harry has changed and morphed depending on who he’s been dating," the royal expert noted while adding that the royal was "the boyfriend who's willing to go along and meet all the friends of the new girlfriend and just tag along."

"I think Harry's a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died," he continued. "Harry's a great guy but has been very vulnerable to influences.

“Look how influences have affected Prince Harry's life."

Duncan added: "I'll go through a quick list. When he was in his last year at his high school, he gets in with a crowd of people that are taking drugs and Harry gets caught. When he goes with his friends to a fancy dress party, he wears a Nazi outfit and gets called out."