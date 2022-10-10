 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s strongest support turns out to be a part of secret organisation

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

FileFootage

Queen Elizabeth II’s strongest support, The Duke of Kent has become the oldest member of the Royal Family after the monarch’s death.

The son of Prince George and Princess Marina, who turned 87-year-old on October 9, spent decades of his life in royal services, remained a part of secretive organizations and even experienced religious scandals.

According to The Mirror, Prince Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick, born on October 9, 1935, in Belgrave Square, London, inherited the tile of his father in 1942.

The prince received his education at Ludgrove Prep School, Eton College and at the Le Rosey Institute in Switzerland and later enrolled.

"The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organisations and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead to fostering the development of British technology and industry,” the royal website reads.

"His Royal Highness undertakes numerous engagements each year in support of these organisations, both in the UK and across the Commonwealth."

More From Entertainment:

Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions

Instagram, Twitter confirm Kanye West accounts restrictions
King Charles strips back on Coronation traditions ‘because of cost of living crisis’

King Charles strips back on Coronation traditions ‘because of cost of living crisis’
Maya Hawke shares she turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

Maya Hawke shares she turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria and baby Ilaria adorably pose together in ‘due date’ pic

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria and baby Ilaria adorably pose together in ‘due date’ pic

Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘had own motives’ for marrying Prince Harry
A$AP Rocky proving to be perfect partner as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl

A$AP Rocky proving to be perfect partner as Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl
Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’

Prince Harry upcoming bombshell book won’t ‘see the light of the day’
Daniel Radcliffe concerned about reaction of girlfriend’s dad to Weird Al biopic

Daniel Radcliffe concerned about reaction of girlfriend’s dad to Weird Al biopic
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles Monday
Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift teases surprise collaboration on upcoming ‘Midnights’ album